Wednesday: Canada's unhelpful merger line, second FTX boss without criminal investigation

Google and Meta Canada are paid to alert readers to media reports. Instead of bringing in more money for media companies, the plan has fizzled out as it's dwindling. Meanwhile, convicted Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) will not have to face a second criminal trial. This is not necessarily good news for the FTX founder, as the charges could be taken into account in the sentencing even without a new trial. More people will be directly affected by the update to Telegram Messenger, which is aimed at conserving cell phone batteries with a new telephony design. There are also bot functions and messages that evaporate when deleted – the most important messages at a glance.

It came into effect just before Christmas Canadian connection tax Online News Act (“Bill C18”). They should be 30 percent of the total Fund the costs of producing news content in Canada. With more than 300 million Canadian dollars coming in annually, only two companies pay: Meta platforms and Google. Otherwise, they will no longer be allowed to publish hyperlinks to domestic and foreign news sites in Canada. It really does No one pays connection tax. Clumsy government plan does media more harm than good: Canada introduces affiliate tax that nobody pays

US Attorney's Office No second criminal investigation vs Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF)Founder Collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Labor. The SBF has been operational since early November Convicted on all seven counts Spoken. The judge intends to decide the sentence on March 28. Six more charges were earlier transferred to a separate trial. The State Attorney's Office is now dropping the case. This way she avoids one Delay in notification of sentence From the first test. However, a second belief does not mean he will have one A less long prison sentence Cryptocurrency gains due to fraud: No second trial against FTX boss SBF

At the beginning of the year telegram His messenger Some Updates lost A new design Phone function want Less power hungry So cell phones last longer. There are also some new ones Animations Like one Evaporation effect And Bot platform improvements Software that gives bots more functionality and becomes more intelligent. The biggest innovation is Telegram Messenger's redesigned user interface for (video) telephony. This interface should Less resources are required More than ever, phone calls save cell phone battery and should also work better on older mobile devices after an update to Telegram: Messenger should save power with an upgraded phone.

Defeated after a long fight Disney That in America Copyright In an early version of his most famous character: the 1928 cartoon “Steamboat Willie“Displayed version Mickey Mouse Available from January 1 Public domain in the US. So “Steamboat Willie” and its version of Mickey Mouse can be distributed and adapted by anyone. But there are Restrictions: On the one hand, the expired copyright only affects the older version of Mickey Mouse, which, for example, does not wear gloves. Plus, Disney still owns it Trademark Act In the popular cartoon mouse. This is primarily intended to prevent confusion among visitors: Mickey Mouse will enter the public domain – but not in Germany.

Every year they orient themselves Chip manufacturer For the elder eventsGet theirs New processors and graphics chips to announce This is the beginning CES in Las Vegas In January, Mobile World Congress (MWC), Nvidia GTC, Computex and Gamescom in Taipei. Play at CES “AI Notebooks” with AMD Ryzen 8040 and Intel Core Ultra 100 (Meteor Lake) is the first chip violin, but desktop PC CPUs such as the Ryzen 8000G and the 65-watt Core i-14000 may also arrive. May be new Nvidia And a few more GeForce RTX 4000 Something. The Chip Outlook to 2024 Outlook for the 2024 chip year: You can hear heise online and c't on episode 2024/1 of the Bit-Rauschen app podcast.





