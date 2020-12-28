Video shows a 14-year-old black man falsely accused of theft at a SoHo hotel

On Saturday afternoon, Keon Harold, a prominent jazz musician, and his 14-year-old son walk into the lobby of the Arlo Hotel, the boutique hotel in Soho where they were staying, when they encountered a woman they had never seen before.

The woman falsely accused the teenager of taking her cell phone and demanded that it be returned. Tensions mount, as the woman insists that the teen holds the phone, screams and eventually confronts him and tries to look into his pockets before they are separated, Mr. Harold said.

Harold, who is black, captured parts of the fight in a mobile phone video that was widely shared on social media this weekend as another example of false accusations against blacks. And drew comparisons to The May Incident When a white woman called 911 to falsely claim that a black bird sighter in Central Park was threatening her life.

Mr. Harold said in an interview on Sunday that the SoHo accident left him “shocked”.

He said he believes that he and his son, Keon Harold Jr., may have been racially profiled, although he said he does not know the gender of the woman.