Tayshia Adams enjoys a romantic outing with her fiancé Zac Clark in New York City after Christmas with her family.

Tayshia Adams is preparing to walk down the aisle, after her engagement with Zac Clark in the Season 16 finale.

The lovebirds recently spent their first birthday together on the East Coast, after visiting their family in Laguna Beach, California.

She enjoyed a romantic outing with her now-going Sunday husband in New York City, where they left breakfast, before heading to visit his family across the river in New Jersey.

The 30-year-old cut the smart casual look in a black blazer with sparkling skinny jeans, black Doc Martens, and a matching black face mask.

Zach, 36, wore a Baltimore Ravens shirt with dark skinny jeans, blue and green high-top sneakers, a green Philadelphia Eagles baseball cap and a black bandana face as a face mask.

Tayshia later took to Instagram Story from the passenger seat of their car, on her way to see his family in Jersey.

She addressed 1.7 million followers on the video, saying, “Today is” Home, Part Two! ” “We’re going to see the Zachary family, at last. We’re going to dinner, it’s going to be so nice. So, wish us luck. Or should I say, wish me luck?”

Parent encounter: Tayshia later took to Instagram Story from the passenger seat of their car, on her way to see his family in Jersey. She said, "Today," back home, part two! "We're going to see the Zachary family, at last. We're going to dinner, it's going to be so nice. So, wish us luck. Or should I say, wish me luck?"

The former phlebotologist shared photos from celebrating Christmas with her family Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday. This is the first time in a year and a half of my entire family together! Plus we have my brothers fiancé Samantha and my fiancée Zachary! My heart is so full!

Zach meets her family on the ABC reality series, which Taishi said was one of the moments she knew he was the one in.

I told The Hollywood Reporter: There were multiple moments where I saw myself fantasizing about life with him. I think it really took hold when I got involved with my family, only because I’m so close to my family. You not only marry an individual, you marry their family as well.

‘And it was really important for me to see him with my siblings and see how he interacted with my father. My dad kinda protects me, if you haven’t noticed! So, getting his approval is everything.

New Yorkers: Tayshia E! News of their move to New York City to start their lives together: “I don’t have a return ticket at the moment. So now it works for us

Their engagement was finally revealed last week at The Bachelorette finale, when she gave Zach the last rose.

Taichia said is being! News They are moving to New York City to start their lives together: “I don’t have a return ticket at the moment. So now it works for us.

“The ticket to New York is a great start, and we will take it from there. I think in 2021 we will focus on building from this special foundation that we have already built … and we will have a ** big party in 2022.”

But the couple plans to stay on a binary level, as Taishia keeps her apartment in Los Angeles.