sport

USA MotoGP World Championship: Folger gets the points – Rins – Sport

April 18, 2023
Eileen Curry

Jonas Volger finished the US Grand Prix motorcycle race in the points. The 29-year-old Bavarian started as a replacement for the injured Spaniard Paul Espargaro, capitalizing on his high failure rate and being seeded 12th.

See also  3-set win over Evans - successful comeback: Federer beats the world number 28 in Doha - sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.