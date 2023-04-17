International Football News – Mfugo returns after a long break – FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina – Sports

legend: Works again

Yvonne Mvugu.

France: Mvugu is back in the squad for the first time

Yvonne Mvogo was on the bench following Lorient’s 3-1 defeat in Monaco (without Brill Embolo) on Sunday. The 4 times international was not used but was delighted to be part of the squad again. Mvogo was last out on the grass on November 6, 2022. However, the 28-year-old injured his patellar tendon against Paris Saint-Germain and missed the World Cup in Qatar. Lorient is 10th in Ligue 1 after a strong start to the season.

FIFA: FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina

FIFA gave Argentina the responsibility to host this year’s U-20 World Cup. The tournament will be held from May 20 to June 11. The International Federation of Football Associations withdrew Indonesia from organizing the tournament at the end of March due to political unrest. Wali Bali had announced that he wanted to prevent the Israeli team from entering the country. Switzerland is not one of the 24 participating countries.



