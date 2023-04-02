US recalls Jeep Wrangler: Fire hazard on the off-road king

Jeep recalls 69,201 vehicles in the United States due to fire risks. In Germany, no recall is known.

Under certain conditions, the clutch pressure plate can overheat due to friction, which can lead to rapid breakage of the pressure plate. If the pressure plate ruptures, it can cause cracks or holes in the transfer case, which can cause hot components to escape from the transfer case. It could come into contact with the ignition source in the vehicle or in the surrounding area and could cause a fire.





In some circumstances, prior to failure, the driver may smell an overheating clutch and/or feel the clutch slipping. There is also a message in the information screen.





These models are currently affected by the recall in the USA:

Jeep Wrangler From production August 23, 2017 to February 16, 2023 (55,082 vehicles)

From production August 23, 2017 to February 16, 2023 (55,082 vehicles) pocket gladiator From the production period December 21, 2018 to February 16, 2023 (14,119 vehicles)

(Total: 69,201 vehicles)





Jeep will conduct a voluntary safety recall on all affected vehicles. The recall can be found under case number 23V-116 at the US Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).





