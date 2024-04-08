US, Great Britain and Australia consider cooperation with Japan on AUKUS treaty – April 8, 2024

Britain, the US and Australia are considering cooperation with Japan under the AUKUS defense agreement, which deals with advanced capability programmes, the three countries said in a joint statement on Monday.

AUKUS, established by the three countries in 2021, is part of an effort to roll back China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region.

The first pillar aims to supply Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines. The report does not recommend that Japan participate in this part of the treaty.

However, the second pillar focuses on imparting advanced capabilities and sharing technologies in various fields such as quantum computing, underwater technology, hypersonics, artificial intelligence and cyber technology.

“Recognizing Japan's strengths and its close bilateral defense partnerships with the three countries, we are considering cooperation with Japan on the AUKUS Pillar II Advanced Capability Programmes,” the British government said in a statement.

China has described the AUKUS agreement as dangerous and warned it could lead to a regional arms race.