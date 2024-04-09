April 9, 2024

Total solar eclipse in Mexico, USA and Canada

Jordan Lambert April 9, 2024 2 min read

Millions of people in Mexico, the United States and Canada witnessed Monday's total solar eclipse. Such a celestial scene occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth and completely covers the Sun. NASA also calls it a “Cosmic Masterpiece”. “Solar eclipses have a special power,” NASA President Bill Nelson said at a press conference. “They move people and give them a deep respect for the universe.”

Total solar eclipse in the US, Canada and Mexico Video: Reuters

Starting in the Pacific, the umbra extends over northern Mexico, crosses the United States from Texas northeast to Maine, touches southeastern Canada, and ends over the North Atlantic. The event took place in the afternoon (local time). The region was home to major cities such as Dallas, Indianapolis, Buffalo, and Montreal, and a total population of over 30 million people. The last total solar eclipse was seen from the United States in 2017, from Mexico in 1991, and from Canada in 1979. The US and Canada are followed by 2044, followed by Mexico in 2052.

The astronomical spectacle could not be seen from Europe. A partial solar eclipse will only be visible on the western edge of the continent – for example in Portugal, Spain, Ireland and Great Britain and Iceland. Luxembourg last saw a total solar eclipse in August 1999; The next one will happen in September 2081.

Many scientists were also prepared. NASA used aircraft and balloons to observe, record and measure solar eclipses.

  • People look at the sky at Edge at the Hudson Yards Observatory before a total solar eclipse occurs in North America on April 8, 2024 in New York City. Photo: AFP

  • People traveled to areas in the “path of totality” across North America to view the eclipse. The next total solar eclipse over much of North America won't occur until 2044. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

  • People look under guidance through telescopes that track the sun's path as people gather on the National Mall to watch the partial solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

  • Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wears special sunglasses as he watches the solar eclipse shortly before totality in Mazatlán, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Photo: AFP

  • Glasses for the solar eclipse were ready for distribution. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

  • The early stages of a total solar eclipse show the moon crossing in front of the sun in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo: AFP

  • Still a long way to total darkness. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

  • The scene slowly reaches its climax. Photo: AFP

  • A little more. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

  • The scene in the sky looks almost ominous Photo: Getty Images via AFP

  • It's almost over. Photo: AFP

  • A total solar eclipse at its completion. Photo: REUTERS

  • It was completely dark for about five minutes. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

