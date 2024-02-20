Update to Android 15: Which Samsung phones will receive the new version?

The anticipation for the Android 15 release is high, especially for Samsung users who are eagerly waiting to find out whether their devices will receive the update or not. Although the official list of supported devices has not been released yet, we can refer to previous updates to get an initial idea of ​​which models are likely to be included.

Samsung Galaxy S series

Samsung's flagship phone series, the Galaxy S series, is expected to feature a high density. From the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra to the Galaxy S21, owners of these models will likely be looking forward to the Android 15 update.

Galaxy Z series

Samsung's Z series could also receive the update. From the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 compact, these devices can benefit from Android 15's new features and improvements.

Galaxy A series and more

In addition to the flagship and foldable models, several devices from the Galaxy A series as well as the Galaxy Tab, F and M series are also included in the potential list. From the Galaxy A73 to the Galaxy M15, a wide range of Samsung devices could receive the new operating system.