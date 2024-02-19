February 20, 2024

New Fritz! App: Smart Home now supports geolocation

Gilbert Cox February 20, 2024 1 min read
Photo: AVM

AVM Fritz! The Smart Home app now supports “geofencing”, meaning that pre-defined actions can be performed when entering or leaving specific locations: for example, turning on the Fritz!Dect 302 smart heating controller when leaving work at home in order to lock the house Apartment in time for the return of household heat.

The app has been offering the functionality for Android devices (from Android 9) since February 14, while the compatible app version 2.2.0 was released today only for Apple devices. The prerequisite is iOS 17. But Fritz!OS devices taken via the app must also be ready for the new geotagging functions, so Fritz!OS 7.10 or later is also required.

FRITZ!Box detects the smartphone's location using GPS when it is within a specified area. Once the user enters or leaves the area, the FRITZ!Box automatically initiates pre-set smart home routines. Popular examples of using the geotagging feature include turning radiators up or down at the right time using the FRITZ!DECT 302 smart radiator controller. This means the apartment can be warmed to a comfortable temperature when you leave work. When leaving the apartment, all lights and electricity consumers can be turned off automatically.

See also  Dipper Mac streaming and recording Mac audio › ifun.de

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

WhatsApp: Status updates are now more visible again

February 19, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Elementra 16 at Anuja Foodtech

February 19, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Schuller & Company presents a new version of its bocad 2024 design solution

February 19, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

4 min read

A record of brilliance and gluttony

February 20, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Ahead of the final against Skelleftea – Geneva-Servette: Is Serie A facing the next big title? – Sports

February 20, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

New Fritz! App: Smart Home now supports geolocation

February 20, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

A difficult new beginning for Hong Kong people in England

February 20, 2024 Jordan Lambert