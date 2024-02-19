New Fritz! App: Smart Home now supports geolocation

AVM Fritz! The Smart Home app now supports “geofencing”, meaning that pre-defined actions can be performed when entering or leaving specific locations: for example, turning on the Fritz!Dect 302 smart heating controller when leaving work at home in order to lock the house Apartment in time for the return of household heat.
The app has been offering the functionality for Android devices (from Android 9) since February 14, while the compatible app version 2.2.0 was released today only for Apple devices. The prerequisite is iOS 17. But Fritz!OS devices taken via the app must also be ready for the new geotagging functions, so Fritz!OS 7.10 or later is also required.
FRITZ!Box detects the smartphone's location using GPS when it is within a specified area. Once the user enters or leaves the area, the FRITZ!Box automatically initiates pre-set smart home routines. Popular examples of using the geotagging feature include turning radiators up or down at the right time using the FRITZ!DECT 302 smart radiator controller. This means the apartment can be warmed to a comfortable temperature when you leave work. When leaving the apartment, all lights and electricity consumers can be turned off automatically.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”
