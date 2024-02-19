New Fritz! App: Smart Home now supports geolocation

Photo: AVM

AVM Fritz! The Smart Home app now supports “geofencing”, meaning that pre-defined actions can be performed when entering or leaving specific locations: for example, turning on the Fritz!Dect 302 smart heating controller when leaving work at home in order to lock the house Apartment in time for the return of household heat.

The app has been offering the functionality for Android devices (from Android 9) since February 14, while the compatible app version 2.2.0 was released today only for Apple devices. The prerequisite is iOS 17. But Fritz!OS devices taken via the app must also be ready for the new geotagging functions, so Fritz!OS 7.10 or later is also required.