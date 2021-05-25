Update 1-Mexico urges the United States not to downgrade Mexico’s aviation safety rating

(Add comments from the chair, background)

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that US authorities should not lower Mexico’s aviation safety rating because his country adheres to all relevant standards.

Reuters reported on Friday that the US government was preparing to lower Mexico’s aviation safety rating. This would prevent Mexican airlines from adding new flights to the United States and limit the airlines’ ability to enter into marketing deals.

“We have fulfilled all requirements. “We believe that this decision should not be taken,” Lopez Obrador said at a regular press conference, when asked about the possibility of the United States lowering its safety rating.

The proposed Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) move from the United States is expected to be announced in the coming days, and comes after an in-depth review of aviation regulation in Mexico by the agency.

Lopez Obrador said the downgrade “will not affect the (Mexican) airlines as they are mostly transporting passengers within the country.”

The downgrading of Mexico from Category 1 to Category 2 means that the current US service to Mexican airlines will not be affected, but will not be able to launch new flights and airline-to-airline marketing practices such as selling seats on other people’s flights under codeshare agreements. Be restricted. (Prepared by Dave Graham, Editing by William Maclean)