USA: The American Song Contest does not begin until 2022

The Eurovision Song Contest has already been conducted 65 times. For many, music competition has long achieved cult status – even outside of participating countries. The United States will now have its own version, but not until 2022 and not the end of 2021.

As the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on the outskirts of the Economic and Social Council in Rotterdam, NBC secured the rights to broadcast the first song contest in the USA. It was said last summer that the American Song Contest could be on screens as early as Christmas 2021.

The Eurovision Song Contest has had fans in the United States for several years. In 2016, the cable broadcaster Logo broadcasted the ESC Final for the first time. US stars like Justin Timberlake (2016 in Stockholm) and Madonna (2019 perverted in Tel Aviv) had their Eurovision moments as breakout stars – the so-called breakout acts. In 2021, American rapper Flo Reda competed in San Marino – with singer Sainhit, he reached 22nd place out of 26 in the final on Sunday evening. Germany was penultimate. Italy won.

In the American Song Contest, each state will send 50 states and outlying regions and Washington, DC, an activity to the race, according to eurovision.de. States can choose either solo artists, duets, or bands of up to six members. The American Song Contest will be held in three rounds. The qualifying round will be followed by the semi-finals and then the Grand Final.

The Eurovision Song Contest organizers have been working on international releases for years. The Eurovision Asia Song Competition was also developed some time ago.