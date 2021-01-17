You never know when it will be your turn to be the hero, your turn to set fire to a soccer city thirsty for tournaments.

But everyone is allowed to dream, and everyone is allowed to see themselves making David Tyree Helmet Catch, or intercepting Malcolm Butler’s end zone.

On a very cold and stormy night in Buffalo, it was Taron Johnson who fulfilled his dream and helped Josh Allen take another step closer to the beginning of Jim Kelly’s truly legacy.

It was Taron Johnson who intercepted Lamar Jackson in the 101-yard Peak-6 class that billed to her first Asian Championship in 27 years with 17-3 victory over the Ravens.

It was Tarun Johnson who made 6,700 Bills Mafia fans, some of them topless, looking like 67,000 fans.

It was Tarun Johnson, a corner player in his third year of Webber State whose young career was jeopardized by injuries, who put on the biggest play of his life in the biggest match of his life.

Johnson said, “They always tell us, ‘Look at the midfielder’s vision, he’s going to take you where the ball is, especially in the area.'”

Jackson looked at the narrow end of Mark Andrews. He ended up stalking Taron Johnson in vain.

Taron Johnson returns a 101-yard intercept for a touchdown during Bills’ 17-3 win over Ravens. AP

“I picked up the ball and looked down, but then I looked up and just saw a bunch of green grass on the right side,” Johnson said.

So he had to make an important decision. “After I picked it up, I definitely thought for a moment that maybe I should kneel,” Johnson said. “At that point, I was like, ‘Well, I have to beat one person, and it’s Number 8 on the other side. ”

Johnson headed straight to the AFC Championship match.

“I saw Lamar coming, I slowed down a little to leave [White] “Come on in front of me, just to help me,” Johnson said.

Marv Levy, who had seen everything from his home in Chicago, was most impressed with Allen’s rise to the elite in his third season.

“I suspect his behavior is like anything else,” Levy told The Post. “He listens well, learns, and stays calm even when nothing is going exactly in his way.”

For a while, for half a year, not many things went on Allen Road on a Saturday night.

Then, on opening possession for the second half, Stefon found Diggs with a 3-yard touchdown pass that made him Bills 10, Ravens 3.

Then Lamar Jackson came here.

And in the blink of an eye, Lamar Jackson was gone.

Jackson had turned third and 13th in midfield with a 15-yard scramble ahead of Jerry Hughes, with the Marquis “Hollywood” Brown wide open for what would have been a tie drop, squeezing Jackson into a low throw.

Then here came Tarun Johnson.

Lamar Jackson, third-placed goalie at 9, threw an arrow for Andrews into the finish zone and the next thing he knows, he’s been stalking Johnson in vain in his exciting 101-yard car.

The whole buffalo exploded.

This was Jackson’s first red zone interception after dumping 49 TDs.

This was Johnson’s second and sixth professional objection.

Sometimes it’s the night of Bruce Smith and Ray Lewis.

Or Taron Johnson.

Feisty Angle 5ft 11 & 192lbs plays bigger than it is.

And at that time, it was over.

Jackson was in the finish zone after a nasty shock and headed to the locker room at the end of the third quarter with a concussion after landing on his head.

Tyler Huntley, the undead free agent from Utah who threw five career passes, wasn’t turning the crows back on. He’s been toppling the depth of Hollywood Brown’s wide open instead.

There were nights when Jim Kelly didn’t do it all alone either, and all the city cares about is that the Chiefs-Browns winner is next.

Allen wasn’t intercepted, didn’t throw any six cars, and was acting like he’s been here before.

None of the mediators influenced the match with its dazzling legs, and the tough winds put the passing and kicking matches at risk.

Josh Allen is 60 minutes from Super Bowl. All Buffalo will think they can take their bills there. Thanks in large part to Taron Johnson, he could be Jim Kelly.