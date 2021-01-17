Dana White on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs George Saint-Pierre: “It’s over”

ABU DHABI – When UFC President Dana White is the Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov They met behind closed doors on Friday, and a handful of potential names out of retirement were discussed. Former UFC Heavyweight and Middleweight Champion Georges Saint-Pierre It was not among them.

UFC lightweight contenders Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Dan Hooker, and Charles Oliveira were among the potential opponents thrown at Nurmagomedov (0-29 MMA, 13-0 UFC) if he returned. However, Saint-Pierre (2-26 MMA, 20-2 UFC) was not brought up because that ship set sail because neither of the fighters was interested.

“No,” White said Saturday at UFC on the ABC 1 news conference after the fight. “GSP has never appeared. (Nurmagomedov) is not interested in this fight. From what I’m hearing today, after that, GSP also doesn’t apply. So, it’s over.”

Nurmagomedov and Saint-Pierre expressed their desire to fight each other in the past. Before his 29-0 win over Justin Gethje at UFC 254 last October, he dropped Nurmagomedov’s name St-Pierre as the perfect opponent in his 30th fight.

After Nurmagomedov retired, Saint-Pierre Oblique grill As to whether or not he would have accepted the fight if he had been offered, and had it not been for Nurmagomedov’s announcement of his retirement in the cage.

As for what’s next for Nurmagomedov, White revealed during UFC on ABC 1 that he’s the champ He would make a final decision after UFC 257 On January 23rd. He wants to see if there are any offers that jump at him and give him the itch to get back to 30th.

Nurmagomedov will fly to Las Vegas next week. After completing UFC 257, White will follow suit. The two are expected to have dinner and discuss Nurmagomedov’s final decision at dinner shortly thereafter. This time, White predicts that he will finally get it Yes or no answer.

“He turns around on Wednesday and then leaves,” White said. “He leaves and goes to Vegas. I’m going to fight and come home on Sunday, and I’ll see him again in Vegas. Those fights are over. He and I are going to hook up and go to dinner in Vegas and talk again. We’ll make a decision. The only thing he said is,” I’m not going to stop Partition “.