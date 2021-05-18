Flash News from Tages | leichtathletik.de

17.05.2021



| Notes

Nicholas Walter

Interesting facts from the world of athletics

Katharina Bauer: “I am a fighter”

Several heart operations, wrist fracture, herniated disc. Pole bomber Katharina Bauer (TSV Bayer 04 Leverkusen) has seen a lot in her career. “I am a fighter,” she says in now The last episode of the series On the sportfrauen.net portal and Sport-Information-Dienst (SID), German players are escorted on their way to Tokyo. In it, the 30-year-old not only talks about heart disease, but also her Olympic dream.

List of participants has been published on Gateshead

The organizers of the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead (UK, May 23) published the final list of event participants on Monday. Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) starts cruising over 1500 meters. Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) plan to launch 100 meters, meet Armand Duplantis (Sweden), Sam Kendricks (USA) and Piotr Lisek (Poland) in pole vaulting.

80 percent of Olympic supervisors and juniors were vaccinated

Of the nearly 1,400 potential German athletes, coaches, supervisors and doctors at the Tokyo Olympics, about 80 percent have now been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. This was announced by Alphonse Hürmann, President of the German Olympic Sports Federation, on Monday in a digital technology discussion by CDU / CSU on the topic “The beginning of a snapshot of a new beginning in first-class and popular sport”. dpa

Dafne Schippers starts in Ostrava and Boston

This week, the second in the Olympic Games over the 200 meters, Daphne Schippers (Netherlands) will celebrate her first season as a start one. On Instagram You write: “Race week! On Wednesday I will do my first 200 meters of the season in Ostrava, on Sunday I will start over 100 meters in Boston.” The only Daphne Schippers competition this year so far comes from the World Substitutions Championships in Chorzow (Poland) at the beginning of May . There it started with the 4×100-meter Dutch relay.

Registration is now open to donate the armed forces

After the success of the first edition last year, the Bundeswehr running team “Bundeswehr and Reservists” will again run a charity campaign in 2021. The second charity tour will take place from 4 to 11 September 2021 as a virtual event. Various distances can be traveled, from a one kilometer long road for children to a marathon distance. The donations will benefit the “Wings for Life Foundation” and the “German Veterans Association”. Anyone can participate, and it is not necessary to participate in the Bundeswehr. to sign up.

DLV is looking for a Senior Sports Development Manager (m / f / d)

The German Athletics Federation (DLV) is looking for a full-time Sports Development Manager (m / f / d) for their headquarters in Darmstadt as soon as possible. The duties of the position include full-time management of the field of sport development in the fields of work of social trends, running, the elderly and non-Olympic athletics in addition to coordinating cooperation with regional federations and volunteer committees in the field of sport development and German youth athletics. To the job posting.

Follow us!

Leichtathletik.de at Instagram | The social networking site Facebook | Twitter | Youtube