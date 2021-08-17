Top News

Unconfirmed earthquake: 3 km northwest of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 12:38 p.m. local time

August 17, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:

Our seismographer received reports of tremors that may have been caused by an earthquake that may have occurred near Oakville, Ontario at approximately 16:38 GMT. As long as there is no official data confirming that this event is an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the earthquake actually occurred.

Updated: Aug 17, 2021 02:54 GMT –

Ontario, Canada)
Nearby places and cities:
3 km northwest of Oakville (pop number: 165700) -> earthquake is near!
12 km southwest Mississauga (Pop count: 668,500) -> Near earthquake!
15 km northeast Burlington (pop number: 164400) -> earthquake is near!
16 km from ESE Milton (pop: 101700) -> earthquake is near!
22 km southwest Islington-City Center West (Pop count: 44,000) -> Nearby earthquakes!
22 km southwest Mimiko (Pop count: 34,000) -> Nearby earthquakes!
24 km southeast Brampton (pop: 433800) -> Near earthquake!
28 km northeast of Hamilton (pop: 519900) -> Nearby earthquake!
34 km southwest Toronto (pop: 2,600,000) -> earthquakes nearby!
384 km northwest Ottawa (pop: 812100) -> Near earthquake!

Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:
thick clouds 23.5°C (74 F), Humidity: 72%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) from East

Primary data source: volcano discovery

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

Previous earthquakes in the same area

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

