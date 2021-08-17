Unconfirmed earthquake: 3 km northwest of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 12:38 p.m. local time

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:
Our seismographer received reports of tremors that may have been caused by an earthquake that may have occurred near Oakville, Ontario at approximately 16:38 GMT. As long as there is no official data confirming that this event is an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the earthquake actually occurred.
16. August 16:48 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 10 minutes.
Date and time (UTC): Aug 16, 2021 16:38:50 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Monday, August 16, 2021 12:38 pm (GMT -4)
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 43.4747°N / 79.69951°W (Ontario, Canada)
Nearby places and cities:
3 km northwest of Oakville (pop number: 165700) -> earthquake is near!
12 km southwest Mississauga (Pop count: 668,500) -> Near earthquake!
15 km northeast Burlington (pop number: 164400) -> earthquake is near!
16 km from ESE Milton (pop: 101700) -> earthquake is near!
22 km southwest Islington-City Center West (Pop count: 44,000) -> Nearby earthquakes!
22 km southwest Mimiko (Pop count: 34,000) -> Nearby earthquakes!
24 km southeast Brampton (pop: 433800) -> Near earthquake!
28 km northeast of Hamilton (pop: 519900) -> Nearby earthquake!
34 km southwest Toronto (pop: 2,600,000) -> earthquakes nearby!
384 km northwest Ottawa (pop: 812100) -> Near earthquake!
thick clouds 23.5°C (74 F), Humidity: 72%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) from East
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you very much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (3)
Oakville (0 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds : He felt two sets of tremors in a second or two apart.
Laval / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
Previous earthquakes in the same area
