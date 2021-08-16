There are no UK roaming charges at the moment

Telecommunications Despite Brexit: There are no roaming charges in Great Britain at the moment

First of all, everything remains the same: if you make phone calls or surf the web in Great Britain with a German contract, you do not have to expect increased costs – first of all. That may change from 2022.

At first, smartphone users do not have to expect roaming charges in Great Britain. However, this may change from 2022 onwards.

UK travelers with a German mobile phone contract don’t have to worry about roaming charges for now, despite Brexit. This came as a result of a survey conducted by the German News Agency (dpa) among mobile phone service providers.

Despite the UK’s de facto withdrawal from EU roaming regulation with Brexit, service providers on both sides did not initially charge any additional fees for using mobile data in the respective foreign country. In Great Britain, both Vodafone and the EE provider have announced that they want to change this again from January 2022. Then, free roaming in EU countries should only be available at certain tariffs.

Roaming charges will be possible again from 2022

On the other hand, Vodafone in Germany said it had no plans to increase roaming charges in Great Britain again. Deutsche Telekom customers do not have to fear any additional costs. With O2 and 1&1 this will also be the case through the end of the year, according to the companies. However, providers wanted to keep it open whether this would remain in place beyond 2021. It said upon request that this depends on negotiations with roving partners. You will inform your customers in a timely manner.

Roaming charges within the European Union were abolished in 2017.

Since then, mobile phone users in Europe have been able to make phone calls or surf the web while on vacation, largely without worry. So far, this also applies to the United Kingdom, despite Brexit, which finally seceded from the European Union at the turn of the year.

(ID: 47579593)