Uncertain earthquake: 12 km east of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 10:36 am local time

August 9, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

8. August 17:37 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 1 hour and 1 minute.

Date and time (UTC): August 8, 2021 16:36:22 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Sunday August 8, 2021 10:36 AM (GMT -6)
Size: Unknown

Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 53.53592°N / 113.28908°W (Alberta, Canada)
Nearby places and cities:
3 km northeast Sherwood Park (bang: 55100) -> earthquake is near!
12 km east of Edmonton (pop: 712400) -> Near earthquake!
22 km northeast of Beaumont (pop: 7370) -> earthquakes nearby!
25 km ESE from St. Albert (pop: 57700) -> earthquake is near!
35 km northeast of leduc (Pop count: 15600) -> Near earthquake!
35 km from ENE Devon (pop: 5230) -> earthquakes nearby!
38 km southeast Morinville (pop: 8110) -> earthquakes nearby!
42 km east of Spruce Grove (bang: 36100) -> earthquake is near!
65 km northwest of Camrose (pop count: 15700) -> earthquakes nearby!
282 km north Calgary (pop number: 1019900) -> Earthquakes nearby!
Primary data source: volcano discovery

