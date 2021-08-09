Uncertain earthquake: 12 km east of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 10:36 am local time

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:
Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
8. August 17:37 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 1 hour and 1 minute.
Date and time (UTC): August 8, 2021 16:36:22 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Sunday August 8, 2021 10:36 AM (GMT -6)
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 53.53592°N / 113.28908°W (Alberta, Canada)
Nearby places and cities:
3 km northeast Sherwood Park (bang: 55100) -> earthquake is near!
12 km east of Edmonton (pop: 712400) -> Near earthquake!
22 km northeast of Beaumont (pop: 7370) -> earthquakes nearby!
25 km ESE from St. Albert (pop: 57700) -> earthquake is near!
35 km northeast of leduc (Pop count: 15600) -> Near earthquake!
35 km from ENE Devon (pop: 5230) -> earthquakes nearby!
38 km southeast Morinville (pop: 8110) -> earthquakes nearby!
42 km east of Spruce Grove (bang: 36100) -> earthquake is near!
65 km northwest of Camrose (pop count: 15700) -> earthquakes nearby!
282 km north Calgary (pop number: 1019900) -> Earthquakes nearby!
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (1)
Sherwood Park, Alberta (0 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very strong vibration (MMI VII)
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
