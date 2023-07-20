Ukraine tape: Ukraine is said to be using controversial US cluster munitions

Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, can hope for new, far-reaching support commitments from the European Union. According to information from the German news agency, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell suggested at a meeting of foreign ministers on Thursday that the government in Kiev reassure a significant expansion of the military training program of the Ukrainian armed forces. If conditions permit, a gradual transfer of training activities to Ukraine could even be considered.

In addition, Borrell recommends billions more for weapons and equipment deliveries. Specifically, the Spaniard wants to promise, among other things, that the European Union will also contribute to the costs of providing modern combat aircraft. This emerges from a proposal paper made available to the dpa.

The background to Borrell’s proposals is a declaration made by the heads of state and government of the EU countries at the end of June. It states: “The European Union and its member states are ready to engage in future security commitments to ensure long-term stability in Ukraine.” Shortly thereafter, the Group of Seven major industrialized nations presented the Western economic powers with a framework agreement for such security commitments on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which must now be filled with concrete content.

Current plans for the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine envisage the training of 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the European Union. However, this goal will soon be achieved because 25,000 female workers have already completed or are currently completing a training program. The proposal paper says: “New quantitative and qualitative training objectives should be established soon.”