Police warn residents: a wild animal has escaped in Berlin – presumably a lioness

– A wild animal has escaped in Berlin – presumably a lioness A large squad searches for an escaped predator in southern Berlin – so far without success. Residents must not leave their homes.

Police cars can be seen searching for a dangerous wild animal roaming freely in the southern Berlin state border. Photo: Sven Koehler (Keystone)

A lioness might be on her way between Berlin and Potsdam. Authorities warned residents in the south of the capital on Thursday, among other things via a warning app, of a “dangerous wild animal on the loose”, “possibly a lioness”. And in the Brandenburg towns of Kleinmachnau, Thielto and Stahnsdorf, warnings have been given of a “big, free-roaming cat”.

Eyewitnesses reported to police around midnight that they saw a lioness chasing a wild boar in the Kleinmachno-Tiltow region, a Brandenburg police spokesman told AFP. Accordingly, the witnesses also recorded a video. A review of the recordings by experts showed it was probably a lioness.

Police had already been operating two helicopters overnight, the spokesman said, but the animal was not secured until morning. So it is also unclear where the animal came from. According to current information, the police have no information about where the escaped predator came from. “We don’t know where it came from,” a spokesperson for the responsible police department said Thursday morning. Zoos, zoos, circuses and animal protection facilities were examined. “No lioness is missing.”

According to German media, many veterinarians and hunters are looking for a predator with tranquilizer guns. Photo: Keystone

Residents in affected areas have been asked not to leave pets and farm animals outdoors. Police advised residents of Kleinmachnau, Tilto and Stahnsdorf not to leave the house.

If the animal is found, the police spokesperson said, they would be stunned if possible and handed over to animal care.

