Ukraine bar. Russia shows interest in Turkish combat drones +++ Grain ports are back in business.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the issue of military-technical cooperation would be discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on the Black Sea on Aug. 5. Russia is showing interest in the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV, which was also successfully deployed by Kyiv.

Bayraktar TB-2 combat drone. Getty Images / istockphoto

Russia has previously denied speculation that it would buy drones from Iran. Putin and Erdogan met in the Iranian capital, Tehran, last week. Now Pesko said that the two sides also talked about such sensitive issues, which shows how close the cooperation between the two countries is.

Russia had sold the S-400 missile defense system to Turkey, a NATO member, to the alarm of the United States. According to reports, there should now be a return service from the Turkish side.

Erdogan had previously reported Putin’s interest. Erdogan said, on Tuesday, that Putin had suggested working with Turkey on the Baker drones, according to CNN Turk radio. A similar factory can be established in the United Arab Emirates. Erdogan said the UAE would have offered it.

The Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drone is an export hit. Drones have already been used in many conflicts, for example by Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. It is also considered accurate and effective and can stay in the air for up to 27 hours.