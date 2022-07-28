12,000-year-old human footprints found in the desert

Scientists have discovered 12,000-year-old human footprints in the Utah desert. However, the effects are not always visible.
The basics in brief
- Human footprints from the last Ice Age were discovered in Utah (USA).
- The ruins date back 12,000 years.
- However, they can only be seen when the soil is at a certain level of moisture.
Amazing discovery In the desert of Utah, USA! A team of scientists managed to find footprints in a 12,000-year-old air base. Hence the effects of people From the last ice age.
Thomas Urban of Cornell University asserts that the prints are from 88 different adults and children. As the Daily Mail wrote, the world knew right away that these were ancient footprints.
Footprints surprise researchers
The reason for this: it was also present in the oldest human footprints found so far in White Sands National Park in New Mexico (USA). These tracks were approximately twice older than the current discovery and dated to 23,000 years ago.
The find in Utah is very special. Because it can only be seen when the soil is somewhat wet.
This characteristic of the change in the landscape can be explained. During the Ice Age, what is now a dry desert was still covered with shallow water Water Covered. Clay has ensured that fingerprints have remained intact for thousands of years and can be seen today with only a slight dampness.
12,000-year-old footprints – are you intrigued by discoveries like these?
The Urban team assumes that other traces will be found in this area in the near future.
