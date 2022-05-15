Eurovision Song Contest – ESC’s Best, Most Legendary and Entertaining Swiss Show – Home

First post – first win

The Eurovision Song Contest was held for the first time in 1956 – and immediately ended with the victory of Switzerland. Lys Assia sang in the hearts of European TV viewers the song “Refrain”. Only: With a total of 7 participants, the competition wasn’t as big as it is today.

4x ESC for Peter, Sue and Mark

There is no other formation quite like Switzerland in the Eurovision Song Contest like Peter, Sue and Mark. In 1971, 1976, 1979 and 1981 Peter Rieber, Sue Schiele and Marc Dietrich competed for the title of the Economic and Social Council. And with great success: they took fourth place twice, which laid the foundation for their musical career in Switzerland.

The last victory in the Swiss Economic and Social Council for the time being

In 1988, Celine Dion stirred up Europe and Switzerland with the song “Ne partez pas sans moi” – written by the way, by Nella Martinetti. Her victory is Switzerland’s second and, at the moment, the biggest music competition in the world. With the words “thank you – bye – great”, the Canadian singing mercenary thanked Switzerland after the win.

Sandra Studer also inspires singing

In 1991, 22-year-old Sandra Studer represented Switzerland. With her song “Canzone per te” she took fifth place – not starting a great singing career, but at least her career as a presenter at SRF.

Switzerland – Zero Points

At the beginning of the twentieth century, a real drought of ESC followed in Switzerland. It is often said “Switzerland – zero points”. A particularly memorable example of this is the appearance of Piero Estiori, who became famous throughout Switzerland with his “MusicStar” cast. With his party song “Celebration” he couldn’t impress at ESC 2004 and ended up finishing last.

DJ BoBo, Antichrist

Famous stars such as DJ BoBo have also ventured into the ESC Theatre. Prior to the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest, “Vampires Alive” was not only considered a favourite – it also caused a political uproar. Some Christians felt attacked and considered the song blasphemous. The petition even called for DJ BoBo to be excluded from the Eurovision Song Contest. It did not come to it. Performance in ESC still leaves much to be desired; DJ BoBo and his crew unexpectedly failed in the semi-finals.

In recent years: very close to victory

In recent years, two young Swiss have come close to winning the ESC title. The closest it has been in a long time. Luca Hänni finished fourth in 2019, and Gjons Tears finished third two years later. So the signs for this year’s nominee, Marius Baer, ​​are likely to be good.