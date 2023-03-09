UK asylum law aligned with international law? There are doubts about the European Union

The British government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, wants to significantly tighten asylum law. The European Commission insists that the planned regulations are in line with international law. The EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, made this request to her British counterpart, Soyla Braverman.

“My immediate reaction is: I wonder if this is in line with international obligations. She promised me it would be like this. So let’s hope she’s right that we need to look at that more closely,” Johansson said.

France, in particular, is watching decisions made in London closely because of their shared position on the English Channel and their cooperation in preventing unauthorized crossing of the straits.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said: “This should not have any negative impact on our bilateral relations. I am sure we will find constructive ways to overcome the consequences of their legislation.”

And his Austrian counterpart, Gerhard Karner, says: “The discussion in Great Britain shows that the pressure here on Europe is growing with regard to illegal immigration and abuse of asylum. We have to focus on our issues in Europe.”

Sunak: More than 45,000 unauthorized arrivals in 2022

According to the British government, anyone who enters Great Britain illegally will not be able to apply for asylum and will be deported within a few weeks. According to Prime Minister Sunak, more than 45,000 people crossed the canal into Britain last year without a permit.