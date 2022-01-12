Two women throw glitter at a man

1/5 Sarah F. (29, left) and Caitlin D. (27) They attacked a bright man.

An unusual crime occurred in the US state of Florida on Monday afternoon. The police arrested two girls who threw a glamor at a man. * Sarah F. * (29) and Caitlin D. * (27) They quarreled with a man in front of his apartment. They had several containers full of glitter and showered their victim with them, the Daily Mail wrote. Then the two broke into the man’s apartment and broke a window. F. and D. distributed more luster in the apartment.

The motive behind the brilliant attack is unclear

After the strange crime, the two women fled the scene. Shortly thereafter, the police found a parked car full of glitter and were able to arrest F.D. In a nearby apartment. The charges against the two women are burglary and theft. Since then, F has been released from prison on $75,250 bail, and according to authorities, D is still under police supervision. In addition, the police prevented the two women from contacting their victim.