World

Two women throw glitter at a man

January 13, 2022
Esmond Barker

    Sarah F. (29, left) and Caitlin D. (27) They attacked a bright man.

    The two women were arrested shortly after the attack. The charges are higher for burglary and theft.

    The strange attack occurred in this house in Florida.

    It is still not clear why women cast a glimpse at men.

An unusual crime occurred in the US state of Florida on Monday afternoon. The police arrested two girls who threw a glamor at a man. * Sarah F. * (29) and Caitlin D. * (27) They quarreled with a man in front of his apartment. They had several containers full of glitter and showered their victim with them, the Daily Mail wrote. Then the two broke into the man’s apartment and broke a window. F. and D. distributed more luster in the apartment.

The motive behind the brilliant attack is unclear

