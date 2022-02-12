The former chancellor has been in hiding for weeks: Merkel is back in Berlin

1/5 Since transferring the position to Olaf Scholz, not much has been seen by Angela Merkel.

Angela Merkel, 67, has been practically in hiding for more than two months. Since the tattoo on December 2, there have been no shows and no more photos. The former chancellor is said to have made a conscious decision not to appear in public. Now she’s back in Berlin.

On Sunday she will participate in the Federal Assembly because she has the right to vote for the election of the German Federal President.

Merkel rejected a senior position at the United Nations

This is the first time since her departure and transfer of the position to Olaf Schulz (63) that Merkel has entered the political arena again. She had previously turned down the CDU’s honorary chair and a job offer from the UN Secretary-General. It was a great site.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel has been offered the chair of a high-level advisory body. She had to move to New York (USA) for this position, but the former chancellor was not interested.

Front row seat for first appearance

Now she is supposed to make her political debut again on Sunday. according to RTL You should receive a proper reception. There is no red carpet, but we “arranged her a front-row seat,” according to one of the group members. However, the former chancellor should not be present at a dinner to be held after the election. However, she was invited. (European Union)