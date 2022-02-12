World

The former chancellor has been in hiding for weeks: Merkel is back in Berlin

February 12, 2022
Esmond Barker

    Since transferring the position to Olaf Scholz, not much has been seen by Angela Merkel.

    The former chancellor made herself a rarity.

    She will step into the political stage again on Sunday for the first time.

    You will vote for the president.

Angela Merkel, 67, has been practically in hiding for more than two months. Since the tattoo on December 2, there have been no shows and no more photos. The former chancellor is said to have made a conscious decision not to appear in public. Now she’s back in Berlin.

On Sunday she will participate in the Federal Assembly because she has the right to vote for the election of the German Federal President.

