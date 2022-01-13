So, surprisingly, he went to a record store

Big surprise in Rome. On Tuesday evening around 7 p.m., a white Fiat 500 suddenly appeared in front of a record store in town. Only Pope Francis (85) himself sits in it.
Francis spends about 15 minutes in the store in central Rome, witnesses told Il Giorno. He then leaves the building, puts an envelope under his arm, and drives back to the Vatican.
New record as a gift
Reason for visiting: According to the Vatican, the record store belonged to an old friend of Francis. The Pope had already been shopping there when he came to Rome as a simple priest. He also took the opportunity to bless the newly renovated building, according to the Vatican.
The shop owner spoke of a ‘humane-filled visit’ and ‘tremendous feelings’. As a gift, Francis received a new record of classical music. (zis)
