So, surprisingly, he went to a record store

1/5 Pope Francis caused an uproar on Tuesday evening.

2/5 The Pope visits a record store in central Rome.



4/5 The Pope drives a Fiat 500.

5/5 After a quarter of an hour the head of the Catholics returns to the Vatican.

Big surprise in Rome. On Tuesday evening around 7 p.m., a white Fiat 500 suddenly appeared in front of a record store in town. Only Pope Francis (85) himself sits in it.

Francis spends about 15 minutes in the store in central Rome, witnesses told Il Giorno. He then leaves the building, puts an envelope under his arm, and drives back to the Vatican.

New record as a gift

Reason for visiting: According to the Vatican, the record store belonged to an old friend of Francis. The Pope had already been shopping there when he came to Rome as a simple priest. He also took the opportunity to bless the newly renovated building, according to the Vatican.