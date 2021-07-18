Turkey condemns headscarf ban – opinion

Archive – A young woman in a headscarf sits by a corridor. On Thursday, the European Court of Justice decided against the backdrop of two disputes in Germany that the headscarf ban can be justified. Turkey condemns this decision. Photo: Wolfram Steinberg / dpa

On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara announced that this is a clear violation of religious freedom. She added that the decision would fuel Islamophobia and was therefore “dangerous”.

The European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday over two disputes in Germany that a headscarf ban can be justified if an employer wants to convey an image of neutrality to clients or avoid social conflicts. But at the same time, the judges made clear that no other visible expressions of political, ideological or religious beliefs should be allowed.