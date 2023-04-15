2024 Presidential Candidate: A first look at Trump’s finances since leaving the White House

– First, look at Trump’s finances since leaving the White House The former US president voluntarily disclosed his financial situation in the course of his renewed bid for the highest office in the country.

Former US President Donald Trump is selling his own digital trading cards, which feature him as a superhero, astronaut or sheriff, among other things. Photo: AFP

For the first time since leaving office, former US President Donald Trump voluntarily disclosed his financial situation on Friday. The move is a prerequisite for Trump’s reintroduction as the Republican presidential nominee for the 2024 election. Trump submitted the documents to the Federal Election Commission on Friday (local time). He had previously applied to extend the deadline several times.

It is the first glimpse into Trump’s finances since leaving the White House. However, the information is somewhat vague, with Trump referring to income ranges in the documents. He is not obliged to provide more detailed information. As president, he had to be more specific about his finances.

Trading cards and social truth

Documents show that the company he works with Selling digital trading cardsIt is estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million. The former president has been selling glorified digital drawings of himself for $99 a piece since December. According to the documents, Trump earned up to $1 million from her. According to the New York Times, the income from this could be even higher. Trump also said he earned more than $5 million in speaking fees. The parent company of the Twitter replacement, Truth Social, is estimated to be worth between $5 million and $25 million. Trump owns 90% of the company. According to The New York Times, this is far below expectations. The Republican says he only made $201 on it.

Trump had announced in November that he wanted to return to the White House after the 2024 presidential election. His financial affairs were closely followed during his presidency in the United States. Even before that, in his decades as a real estate businessman, Trump faced plenty of lawsuits and investigations against him and his companies, for example over questionable business practices or possible tax irregularities.

In December, after years of legal wrangling, Trump’s tax documents were released. Contrary to American practice, he never made his tax returns public either as a presidential candidate or after he moved to the White House.

Trump is paving the way for a comeback

