Tuesday’s World Cup matches – Canada must waver to qualify for the quarter-finals – sport

Canada was defeated by Finland in the second set and is counting on the help of a archer to qualify for the quarter-finals.

In the first group, Switzerland defeated Great Britain.

Group A.

Switzerland 6-3 Great Britain Click here for the detailed match report.

Slovakia – Czech Republic from 3:15 pm

Russia – Belarus from 7:15 pm

Group B.

Canada – Finland 2: 3 nP – In Group B, an exciting final boom in the preliminary round is about to begin. The Canadians had to bow to Finland 2: 3 after the penalty shootout early in the afternoon, which meanwhile raised them to third place. However, the Maple Leaf quarter-final qualification has yet to be decided. If the match between Germany and Latvia tied after 60 minutes in the evening, Canada would have to settle for an ungrateful fifth. Kazakhstan, currently fourth, will somehow fall below the streak and can no longer reach the knockout stage.

You can follow the relationship between Germany and Latvia directly on SRF Zwei and in the sports app from 7:00 pm.

Italy – USA from 3:15 pm.

Germany – Latvia from 7:15 pm



