Tour of the French Open: Men – Nadal and Djokovic are safe in the second round – Roblio is already out – sport

Top 10 players

Novak Djokovic (ATP 1) – Tennis Sandgren (ATP 66) 6: 2, 6: 4, 6: 2

Raphael Nadal (ATP 3) – Alexei Boubrin (ATP 63) 6: 3, 6: 2, 7: 6

Andre Roblio (ATP 7) – Jean Lennard Struve (ATP 42) 3: 6, 6: 7, 6: 4, 6: 3, 4: 6

Matteo Berettini (ATP 9) – Taro Daniel (ATP 113) 6: 0, 6: 4, 4: 6, 6: 4

Diego Schwartzman (ATP 10) – Yen-Hsun Lu (ATP 680) 6: 2, 6: 2, 6: 3

Novak Djokovic Record after victory over American Tennys Sandgren was impressive: 5 breaks, 33 wins and no special service game. But the world number one Serbian temporarily lost focus on the match due to Sandgren’s unconventional demeanor and style of play and seemed relieved when he reached the second round after two hours of play.

Raphael Nadal He started successfully towards the 14th title at the French Open. Mallorca had to survive a difficult three-set victory over Australian Alexei Popyrin when the 21-year-old grabbed a set point in the third with a 5:3 score. But Popirin’s nerves played a trick at the crucial moment, which is why Nadal got back into the set and won the game. separator.

With Andrei Robleu The world number 7 failed in the first round. The 23-year-old Russian returned to the match after trailing 2-0 by German Jan Lennard Struff, but had to concede defeat by more than 5 sets after a difficult battle. The 31-year-old Struve hit 25 aces in his first victory over the Top 10 of the Grand Slam tournament.

It was necessary to take a turn Matteo Berrettini to take on. The 25-year-old Italian obviously won the first two sets against Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel, but had to allow himself to break in the third round for the only time in the entire match and thus had to complete an extra set. There Brittany seemed more confident again and, as expected, prevailed.

Which – which Diego Schwartzman An absolute sandbox specialist, the Argentine has proven once again against Taiwan’s Yen-Hsun Lu. The World No. 10 did not give Lu the slightest chance and only had to give up 7 matches in a one-sided game.