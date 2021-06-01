Recommended by Brewer and Weiss | Local sport

(aj). The first two members of Team RSV Lahn-Dill can plan packages for the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo. Martin Otto, the coach of the women’s national team, has announced his squad that the German Paralympic Sports Federation must officially nominate two recent RSV Lahn-Dill European Cup winners, Annabelle Breuer and Katharina Weiss, will also be in the Japanese capital.

For the 28-year-old Brewer, the Tokyo Olympics will be her third Paralympic Games, winning the gold in London in 2012 and the silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. In contrast, the only white 20-year-old can look forward to her debut at Paralympic Games. In addition to Annabelle Breuer and Katharina Weiss, Hessan’s delegation in Tokyo will consist of four players, with national coach Martin Otto hiring other players from the state: Barbara Gross and Senga Meyer from the Rhine Rennes from Wiesbaden.

At the Ariake Arena, which already has 15,000 spectators, in the south of Tokyo, the German women’s team will meet with representatives of world champions Britain, Canada, Australia and Japan, hosts in Group A. In the second preliminary group, Algeria, China, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States face each other.

The whole German team: Lisa Bergenthal (RBC Cologne 99ers), Annabelle Breuer (RSV Lan-Dell), Barbara Gross (Rheinus Rheinus Wiesbaden), Laura Forrest (RBB Munich Iguana), Lina Niebelmayr (BBC Münsterland), Katarina Lange (RBB Munich Iguana), Maya Lindholm (BG Baskets Hamburg), Svenja Mayer (Rhinos Wiesbaden), Mareike Miller (BG Baskets Hamburg), Anne Patzwald (BG Baskets Hamburg), Johanna Welin ( RBB Munich Iguanas), Catharina Weiß (RSV Lahn-Dill).