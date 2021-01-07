Trump says there will be an “orderly transition” of power

US President Donald Trump appears on TV from a video message posted on Twitter, seen in the empty Brady media room at the White House in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2020.

President Donald Trump said early Thursday that he was prepared to allow an “orderly transition” of power, in just minutes Congress officially confirmed the election of Joe Biden as president.

A statement issued by the president on Twitter via Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino repeated unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud, but contained the opposite.

“Although I do not completely agree with the election result, and the facts are indicative, there will be an orderly transition on January 20. I have always said that we will continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes are counted. While this marks the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, It is only the beginning of our battle to make America great again! ”

The statement followed dramatic scenes on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as supporters of Trump stormed the building, forcing lawmakers to close and seek refuge.

Overnight, Congress resumed his contract and formally confirmed Biden’s election. This confirmation came after the House and Senate, in two separate votes in both houses, overwhelmingly rejected the efforts of some Republicans to object to accepting Biden’s electoral victory in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Biden, a Democrat, and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, won 306 votes in the Electoral College, 36 more votes than needed to secure a victory for the White House. Republican Trump received 232 votes.

Trump has repeatedly refused to concede the election to Biden, making numerous unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud without providing evidence.

Meanwhile, the outgoing president was accused on Wednesday of encouraging scenes of chaos in Washington, D.C., after urging his supporters to walk the Capitol Building.