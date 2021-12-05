World

Trump receives a billion dollars from investors for a new network on the Internet

December 5, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Former US President Donald Trump seems to be turning words into action.

    At the beginning of next year, the long-announced social network is set to take off.

    Leading social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube have banned Trump from their platforms.

    Trump’s new “Truth Social” platform can be pre-ordered on the Apple App Store.

Former US President Donald Trump (75) has found support from financially powerful investors for his planned online network and associated initial public offering. These want to give away $1 billion (CHF920 million), which Trump-founded Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and partner company Digital World shared on Saturday. press release With.

The announcement did not say exactly who the investors behind the billion dollars were. The two companies said the money will add to the $293 million that Digital World already made in September when it went public in September.

