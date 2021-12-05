Trump receives a billion dollars from investors for a new network on the Internet

1/6 Former US President Donald Trump seems to be turning words into action.

2/6 At the beginning of next year, the long-announced social network is set to take off.





5/6 Leading social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube have banned Trump from their platforms.

6/6 Trump’s new “Truth Social” platform can be pre-ordered on the Apple App Store.

Former US President Donald Trump (75) has found support from financially powerful investors for his planned online network and associated initial public offering. These want to give away $1 billion (CHF920 million), which Trump-founded Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and partner company Digital World shared on Saturday. press release With.

The announcement did not say exactly who the investors behind the billion dollars were. The two companies said the money will add to the $293 million that Digital World already made in September when it went public in September.

The app is already on the Apple Store

“Truth Social” can already be found in the Apple App Store Pre-ordered will. The platform advertises itself as “a global open, free and fair conversation without discrimination against political ideologies” and declares that different political viewpoints are “welcome”.

After storming the Capitol on January 6, Trump was banned from major internet platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube. Through his own network, he wants to give himself a voice once again in social media.

Manipulating the 2024 presidential nomination

The 75-year-old has advertised his own platform as an alternative to the “tyranny” of big tech companies that monitor him. The platform is scheduled to be operational at the beginning of next year. Trump remains hugely popular with the conservative base and manipulates a new presidential nomination in 2024.

The short message service Twitter has been Trump’s preferred means of communication during his presidency, with it managing both domestic and foreign policy and confronting opponents.