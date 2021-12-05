CNN rejects host Chris Cuomo to support his brother

1/5 CNN has released its host star Chris Cuomo.

2/5 This is after allegations that Cuomo should have tried to save his older brother Andrew.



4/5 The two brothers (Andrew Ghader) at a custom event in 2015.

5/5 Andrew Cuomo (left) resigned as governor of New York on harassment charges.

CNN has fired its star presenter, Chris Cuomo, 51. CNN justified the move on Saturday (local time) by saying Cuomo was heavily involved in defending his brother Andrew Cuomo, 63, the former governor of New York state. A few days earlier, CNN had suspended the moderator from work.

The radio said that internal investigations revealed that Chris Cuomo was involved “to a greater extent” in defending his brother than was previously known. A law firm was assigned to investigate. New information appeared on the basis of documents.

Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by several women and New York’s governor resigned in August. Since then, he has been formally charged with sexual assault by the US judiciary.