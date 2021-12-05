CNN rejects host Chris Cuomo to support his brother

CNN has fired its star presenter, Chris Cuomo, 51. CNN justified the move on Saturday (local time) by saying Cuomo was heavily involved in defending his brother Andrew Cuomo, 63, the former governor of New York state. A few days earlier, CNN had suspended the moderator from work.
The radio said that internal investigations revealed that Chris Cuomo was involved “to a greater extent” in defending his brother than was previously known. A law firm was assigned to investigate. New information appeared on the basis of documents.
Anderson Cooper takes charge
Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by several women and New York’s governor resigned in August. Since then, he has been formally charged with sexual assault by the US judiciary.
Cuomo’s teammate Anderson Cooper (54) initially acquired the free broadcast slot on CNN. “I didn’t want my time at CNN to end like this, but I already told you why and how you helped my brother,” Chris Cuomo wrote in a text message read by CNN correspondent Brian Stelter on the show. (AFP)
