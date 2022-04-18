Protests against right-wing extremists – riots in Sweden – three gunshot wounds

Riots renewed in Sweden over approval of right-wing rallies.

In the southern city of Norrköping, police said they fired warning shots. Three people were injured.

Police confirmed this in a statement: “It appears that three people have had reflux and are now being treated in hospital. The three injured have been arrested on suspicion of committing a crime.” There are no life-threatening injuries.

Caption: In Norrköping, rioters set barricades on fire (April 17).

stone key



There were also riots in Linköping, where more than 25 people were arrested in total. Police said they were attacked.

The background is rallies by the well-known right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan, which were approved by the police. At these gatherings, the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam, was to be burned. There were riots in Swedish cities for several days after police allowed such gatherings. Stones and Molotov cocktails were thrown at police officers, and cars and trash cans were set on fire.

Caption: A bus caught fire in Malmö (April 16).

stone key



In Malmö, an Easter bus caught fire on Sunday night after strangers threw a burning object at the car. Passengers were able to get off the bus in time. Several police cars were set on fire in Örebro on Good Friday. About ten police officers were injured there.