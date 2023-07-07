Toys for themselves, flowers for mom: The four-year-old wants to go shopping without money

– The four-year-old wants to shop without money In the German border town of Wer, police had to end a shopping spree and then reunite family members.

Alone on the road: A little girl has a soft spot for pink toys. Icon image: Anthony Annicks (Keystone)

The police often don’t have to deal with the shopping habits of a four-year-old. The good news: the girl is free again.

The four-year-old visited a school playground in Weir, a German community not far from the Rhine on the Swiss border, with her grandmother and sister. It must have been a shock to the grandmother when she noticed that the girl had run away. Not far away, the girl entered a department store. The little girl obviously loves pink because she carried a shopping cart with pink toys. In order not to miss my mom, I also got two bouquets of flowers.

Alone at the discount store

But the young buyer is said to have quickly caught the eye of the discount staff. Because the four-year-old was traveling alone, the police were called. This did not solve the problem, because the girl only knew her first name. So the police tried to find out where the four-year-old lived.

The hack came to the desperate grandmother. I called the police to report the missing person. The police officers soon notice that the person they found is also the person they were looking for. Happy ending. “The grandmother and the two children have been happily reunited,” the police wrote in a statement.

