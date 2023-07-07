No deal – Dutch government is collapsing over asylum dispute – The News

The ruling coalition in the Netherlands collapsed after a row over immigration policy.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has submitted his government’s resignation.

The official confirmation came on Friday evening.

The agency reported that the leaders of the four ruling parties could not agree on steps to curb the flow of refugees. A sticking point at the crisis meeting was the restrictions on family reunification of refugees already in the Netherlands demanded by the right-wing liberal Rutte party VVD.

These demands went too far for the other parties. Apparently, the initiative to dismiss the government came from the Christian Conservative Union. As a result, Rutte offered King Willem-Alexander in writing on Friday evening to resign from his government. The Prime Minister regrets this step, but it is the political truth. The right-wing liberal leaves open whether Mark Rutte will run again in the new election.

The number of asylum applications in the Netherlands rose by a third to more than 46,000 last year and is expected to rise to more than 70,000 this year – a new high since 2015.

Fourth government under Rota

Marc Rutte, 56, has been prime minister of the Netherlands for nearly 13 years, making him one of the longest-serving heads of government in the European Union. Since January 2022, he has led his fourth government after coalition negotiations that lasted a good nine months, making it the longest in the country’s history.

A total of four parties are needed to achieve a majority in the House of Representatives; These were the right-liberal Rott VVD, the left-liberal D66, the Christian Democratic CDA and the Christian Small Union.