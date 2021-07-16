Wonderful photos – this is how the floods broke out in Germany – News

Swathes of land razed, streets swept away, neighborhoods wiped out: images from West Germany show the extent of the devastation caused by floods. Sites in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate are particularly affected.

In Erftstadt-Blessem, southwest of Cologne, water has created huge holes in the landscape. “Emergency calls are coming from homes, but rescue is often not possible,” the county government of Cologne wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

Legend: In Erfstadt-Blessem there is a gap in the landscape.

Reuters / 16.07.2021



The floods came very quickly and were inundated with water within ten minutes, Frank Rock, district manager for Rhein Erft, broadcaster NTV, said. Figures for the dead were not initially available.

Legend: Several people are still missing in Erftstadt-Blessem.

Reuters / 16.07.2021



The water masses eroded the houses in the village, and some of them collapsed.

Legend: The road ended: the house was swept away in Irwistadt – Blissm.

Keystone/16.7.2021.001



Pictures from storm areas give an idea of ​​the workforce here.

Legend: The cars are dumped in a washed area in the Bélemse district.

Keystone / 16.07.2021



Legend: Cars were washed away like toys.

Keystone / 16.07.2021



Legend: The trucks are installed together on the flooded Bundesstrasse 265 near Erftstadt.

Keystone / 16.07.2021



Also in the Rhineland-Palatinate, many houses were washed away by masses of water and many other buildings were severely damaged. The disaster centered in the Ahrweiler region.

Legend: A picture of the destruction also in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

Keystone



Rescue and clean-up work continued in the affected areas.

Legend: Rescue workers and residents in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

Keystone / 16.07.2021



In the village of Schuld an der Ahr, with a population of 700, many homes and many other buildings, some of which were badly damaged, were washed away by the water.

Legend: Wood and rubble surround the houses in Schuld in the Rhineland-Palatinate.

Keystone / 16.07.2021



Legend: People carry their belongings away with guilt.

Keystone / 16.07.2021

