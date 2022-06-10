Thousands protest against ending abortion law in the United States

Legal abortion advocates in the Supreme Court.Photo: cornerstone

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in many American cities out of fear of far-reaching restrictions on the right to abortion.

There have been protests in various cities and regions in the United States against intended restrictions on abortion. Thousands of people took to the streets. Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, the Republican governor has signed legislation that greatly tightens abortion regulations.

On Monday evening, Politico magazine published a draft ruling of the US Supreme Court to abolish the liberal abortion law in the United States after nearly half a century. While the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the draft, it stressed that it is not the final decision or position of any judge.

A decision is expected within two months. Because of the publication, the judiciary opened an investigation. “This was a unique and serious breach of trust, and an insult to the Court and the public servants who work here,” said Chief Justice John Roberts.

There is no federal law in the United States that permits or prohibits abortion. However, abortion is allowed at least until the fetus is viable – today around the 24th week. The basis for this is a 1973 ruling known as Roe v. Wade. If the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturns case law, the path will finally be clear for stricter abortion laws, including outright bans in individual states.

Abortion rights have been the subject of heated debate in the United States. Opponents have been trying to overturn liberal rules for decades. Now they are closer to the goal than ever.

The publication of the underground newspaper sparked outrage in the government of US Democratic President Joe Biden and in liberal sectors of the population. Police said about 250 people in Los Angeles initially protested peacefully in a downtown courthouse. But then a group occupied an intersection. When trying to clear the street, stones and bottles were thrown at emergency services.

Protests have also been reported from cities such as Washington, Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco and New York. In Manhattan, thousands of people gathered at Foley Square. The Democrats wrote in an email to their supporters that the congressional elections in November were also about abortion rights. The party solicited donations. “We will resist with all we have,” the letter said. According to opinion polls, Democrats are at risk of losing their majorities in the House and Senate. The abortion cause can help them rally supporters.

Amid the heated controversy, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed legislation that radically tightens his state’s regulations. The “heartbeat law” resembles a controversial regulation from Texas. Abortion is prohibited once the doctor can determine the heartbeat of the fetus or fetus. This can be as early as six weeks, when some women do not know they are pregnant. The law also allows for civil lawsuits to be brought against those who knowingly perform or assist a woman with an abortion.

Conservative politicians have long attempted to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling. Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump and Senate Republicans were able to appoint three justices to the Supreme Court during his tenure, which is why six of the nine justices are currently considered conservatives. Since then, many Republican-governed states have tightened abortion laws in the hope that they will appear in the Supreme Court. (sda/dpa)