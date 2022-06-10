Kaufland K-Scan: Your cart remains full at checkout

The Kaufland retail grocery store is digitizing the shopping experience at over 50 branches with the help of its own scanner or the Kaufland app on the smartphone. Biggest Advantage: The tedious task of emptying the cart to refill immediately after checkout is no longer necessary with the solution called “K-Scan”.

Kaufland isn’t quite as radical as Amazon with Go branches operating in the USA and UK, which operate completely without cash registers, but with K-Scan it’s probably the most annoying evil while shopping (besides checking out these can now be eliminated). The process when using the new solution: endless loading and unloading of the shopping cart.

Hand scanner or smartphone app

K-Scan consists of a portable scanner that customers registered for a Kaufland Card can take out at the entrance to the supermarket to scan merchandise themselves when they are put into the cart. To keep your hands free, there is a holder for the scanner on the shopping cart. As an alternative to the scanner, you can also use your smartphone for the process by selecting the K-Scan menu item in the Kaufland app.

Pay by QR code at self-service checkout

Payment is still made at checkout, but not in the old fashioned way, where all merchandise must be removed from the shopping cart and placed on the conveyor belt so that it can be individually recorded by the cashier in order to then be packed again, but via a scanner or respectively a response code Smartphone-generated express, which is generated via pre-scanned goods. This last step is also done independently, because Kaufland has provided self-withdrawals for the exchange, which are already used in about 120 branches nationwide. The classic purchase without a scanner can also be billed separately in these payments.

According to its own data, Kaufland operates more than 750 branches in Germany, and K-Scan can already be used in branches in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia as well as more than 50 branches in Germany suitable to start.