Thousands of tiny bats have been discovered on a Pacific island

Posted on by Faye Stephens

The bat experts, led by villagers, descended through a cave entrance on the remote island of Vanua Balavu in Fiji. They slid down a rock face, swam in an underground pool, climbed over piles of guano, and emerged into a cathedral-sized cave. According to Chris Helgen, a mammal expert and senior scientist at the Australian Museum Research Institute in Sydney, it was “absolutely crowded” with Pacific free-tailed bats. (Empalonura simicaudata).

