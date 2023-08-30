Salad doesn’t always mean healthy: Avoid these 7 calorie traps

Do you want to lose weight with salad and avoid hidden calorie bombs? Here you’ll find which ingredients belong in your weight loss salad and which ones shouldn’t be in the bowl. Different types of lettuce are just as important as a good oil and lean protein source. Grains and pseudo-grains make a salad a filling meal, fruits provide variety and seeds give just the right bite.

Diet Salad: This is how you can prepare the perfect salad for weight loss

Salads are a popular choice when it comes to losing weight and eating healthy. Ideally they are Low calories, High in fiber And full of value Nutrients. But not all salads are suitable for weight loss – they are often hidden in dressings, toppings, etc Many calories. We’ll show you what to look for and how to make the perfect, crunchy, delicious salad to help you lose weight.

A combination of different types of green lettuce creates volume

The basis for a healthy salad for weight loss is a mixture of Different types of green lettuce. The volume of the salad is increased using different varieties, which leads to a pleasant feeling of satiety. To get the best results from different types of lettuce and from a single type A variety of vitamins and minerals To benefit, it is recommended to mix it, preferably with a salad herbs Such as coriander, basil, and parsley for garnish. These herbs not only give the salad more aroma, but also provide valuable nutrients AntioxidantsWhich protects cells from free radicals. For example, select a group Arugula, spinach, lamb lettuce and lettucebut also bitter varieties such as Radicchio, chicory or chicory It must not be missing. They are low in calories and contain a lot of fiber and important nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin K.

Fruits provide healthy vitamins

Adding fresh fruit to your salad not only provides additional flavor variety; More vitamins and antioxidants. Berries such as strawberries, raspberries or blueberries are a good choice because they are low in calories and rich in prebiotics – true superfoods. Orange or grapefruit pieces are also perfect for giving your salad a fruity touch.

Raw food guarantees satiety

When it comes to satiety, raw food is unbeatable. Raw vegetables such as carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, beets, peppers, fennel, celery and radishes are low in calories and high in The fiber. They add bulk to your salad without adding a lot of calories. Cut them into thin slices or slices to give the salad a crunchy texture. Remember: ever In more colors Your salad, the greater the range of vitamins and minerals it contains.

By the way: many vegetables are ideal for a diet – lose weight with cucumbers or lose weight with celery, for example.

Lean sources of protein fill you up

Protein is an important part of a balanced diet and also plays a crucial role in weight loss. By adding lean protein sources to your salad, you will improve and maintain your feeling of fullness muscle mass Upright. This is important because the more muscle mass we have, the more calories we burn. As the number of muscles increases, the basal metabolic rate increases, that is, the amount of calories required daily. Grilled chicken, lean beef, shrimp or boiled eggs They are excellent choices for a high-protein salad. Vegetarians and vegans can Tofu and legumes Such as chickpeas, beans and lentils. They offer important things Amino acids And it keeps you full longer. Choose one or two protein sources. A good serving ranges from 120 to 150 grams, which is equivalent to two eggs, for example.

Tofu is a healthy source of protein for your salad. © Adobe Stock

Dressing with healthy oil

The dressing is often the decisive point in many salads Calorie traps Transformation. Ready-made (low-fat) sauces from the supermarket are often loaded with added sugar or artificial additives. Instead, make your own marinade using healthy oil, lemon juice, salt, and any other seasoning of your choice. Olive oil, avocado oil, or flaxseed oil They are good choices because they contain healthy monounsaturated fats. Avoid using too much clothing as it increases calories. Usually one or two tablespoons is enough to give your salad some flavor.

Salad as a main dish: What are the permitted filling ingredients?

If you’re going to enjoy a salad as a main course, it’s important to add filling ingredients to ensure you get enough energy. grain products Whole-wheat pasta, bulgur, and couscous are good choices because they contain fiber and complex carbohydrates. to Gluten-free items These include quinoa, rice, buckwheat, millet and amaranth. But also potato And sweet potato It fills you up and provides long lasting energy.

Salad Calorie Traps: You should avoid these seven things when losing weight with salad

Although salads are generally healthy, it is best to avoid some ingredients if you want to lose weight. Because they contain unnecessary calories. Here are seven common calorie traps:

Wearing too much clothing: Dressings can be very high in calories, especially creamy varieties like ranch or Caesar. Use dressings sparingly, and choose low-fat or homemade options. Fatty toast: Croutons add a crunchy texture to salads, but they’re often packed with fat and calories. Look for low-fat alternatives – for example, use a small amount of whole grain toast. Lots of Nuts and Seeds: Nuts and seeds are healthy and nutritious ingredients, but they also contain a lot of calories. Pay attention to the serving size and use it sparingly. For example, sprinkle just half a handful of toasted almonds or cashews over the salad, as they are lower-calorie varieties. High-fat cheese: Cheese adds flavor to your salad, but varieties such as camembert, brie, mountain cheese or cheddar are high in saturated fat. Instead, use lower-fat cheese options like feta and mozzarella and sprinkle only a small amount on your salad. Cottage cheese is also a good source of protein for weight loss. Fatty meat: If you want to add meat to your salad, choose lower-fat options like grilled chicken or turkey breast. Avoid fatty meats such as bacon or salami. Tuna in oil: Tuna is a good source of protein, but the oily version contains extra calories. Choose tuna in water instead. Eating a lot of bread as a side dish: Do you like to eat bread as a side dish with salad? This quickly increases your calories. Avoid eating too much bread, especially if it is white bread or rolls. If you want to add bread, choose whole-grain options and preferably leave it to one slice. Also avoid putting butter or oil on bread.

Not every salad is suitable for weight loss. You should also pay attention to what is eaten with the salad. It is best to enjoy your salad with just a slice of bread or avoid it altogether. © mateuszsiuta – Stock.adobe.com

