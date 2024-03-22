This PS5 exclusive action RPG will keep you busy for a long time



In Rise of the Ronin there is enough to do besides the main story.

Rise of the Ronin is a new RPG from Nioh developer Team Ninja. But unlike the Souls or Wo Long series, the new PS5 exclusive is based on an open world. Depending on how much you explore it and how many side quests you want to complete, your play time can of course vary greatly. We'll tell you what you can prepare for.

That's how long Rise of the Ronin takes

Strictly speaking, Rise of the Ronin sends you not into one connected world, but into three large, freely explorable areas that you can unlock as the story progresses. Each region includes a city as well as the surrounding area and is divided into several regions.

Playtime for a mix of the main story and some side quests: If you follow the story, complete some quests in the open world areas, liberate camps, and dedicate yourself to tasks such as searching for missing cats, you can join it 40 hours is good Calculate.

The individual duration of the round also depends heavily on the three difficulty levels you choose. In the easier game, you can walk very quickly through enemy areas and take on enemies head-on.

You shouldn't have any problems with bosses either. On the other hand, if you are playing on the highest difficulty level, you will have to proceed tactically and therefore more slowly. Bosses may sometimes ask for some attempts.

This way you can spend more time in historical Japan

If you want to complete everything, it can still add up to a lot of playtime: If you want to complete each area completely, it will of course take longer. If you strengthen your bonds with an area or person, new quests will unlock. Some of the quests that generally await you in the world are:

Open checkpoints or fast travel points

Free camp

Defeat the fugitives

Classic side missions

Help quests for NPCs

Petting cats and then hiring them to work

Strengthen bonds with NPCs, factions and regions

To visit tourist attractions

Dojo fight

Photo missions in which you have to capture certain subjects

Collect books and use them to develop and improve technologies such as the flamethrower

Rise of the Ronin holds the promise of Assassin's Creed in Japan, can it deliver?

Additional challenges after the story: Once you finish the story, a new difficulty level is added, which is specifically designed to allow you to return to old areas at a high level. New challenges also appear here, such as camps with high level recommendations and strong opponents.

You can also unlock the fifth skill tree from which you can obtain additional attributes. So you can still spend time in historical Japan even after finishing the story.

What makes you love open world titles like this? Are you trying to complete everything as much as possible, are you just engaging in additional quests along the way or are you strictly following the main story?