GTA Online: Double rewards in Motor Wars, Drift Racing, and more

The new week of content in the long-time favorite GTA Online is aimed primarily at car fans, because this time they will benefit from rewards and more in several ways.

Rockstar Games is offering double GTA$ and RP in various car-related areas in GTA Online's new content week. You can get rewards in Motor Wars and in drift races; You can also expect them to be at the top photographing animals.

In the context of the focus on vehicles, there are also the following other actions this week:

a Free HVY T-Shirt When you buy HVY MTW, HVY Insurgent Pickup or HVY Chernobog – all 40% cheaper

Willard Eudora, Truffade Z-Type and Dewbauchee Vagner This week in the Simeons Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom: Donor Sterling GT, Canis Seminole Frontier, Western Cliffhanger, Hijack Ruston, Western Rat Bike

You can also secure all kinds of discounts if you want to get your GTA$ out among the crowd. This time it looks like this:

Vehicle Discounts:

40% off B-11 Strike Force, HVY MTW, HVY Insurgent Pickup and HVY Chernobog,

30% off Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec and armed Pegassi Ignus

Arms transfer discounts: 30% on Pump Shotgun and 30% on Precision Shotgun (only with GTA+)

For paid members GTA+ Finally there:

Free Pfister 811 (super sports car) at the Vinewood Car Club showroom,

saint patrick's day clothes,

new chameleon paint,

50% increase in GTA$ and RP in the original Heists finals and more