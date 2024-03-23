Microsoft is expanding its Copilot offering

Microsoft has a via message center AnnounceTo expand distribution of the AI ​​chatbot Copilot to additional Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs. Copilot was introduced a year ago and is still in the preview phase.

From now on, Copilot is also available for Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 22H2. The AI ​​assistant is already turned on automatically in 23H2, while in 22H2 it must be activated to use. Any existing copilot policies should be taken into consideration. Later this month, Microsoft plans to roll out Copilot to unmanaged Windows 10 22H2 Home and Pro PCs. The rollout should be completed for all eligible Windows PCs by the end of May.

You can find out if your computer is already equipped with Copilot by looking at the corresponding icon in the taskbar. Alternatively, Copilot can be called using the WIN + C key combination, provided the helper is installed.

With the expanded rollout of Copilot, Microsoft also informed that orders can now be placed into Copilot without logging into Windows. However, these requests are limited to 10 requests; If you want more, you must sign in with your Microsoft account or Entra ID. (research and development)

