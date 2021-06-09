Tech

Detection trailer makes it crash

June 9, 2021
Gilbert Cox

From Thelo Bayer
EA and DICE introduce Battlefield 2042 in the first trailer, which doesn’t feature any gameplay yet. You can see many Battlefield moments as we know them: epic devastation, almost exaggerated action sequences, weather of devastating proportions – but also robot dogs and suits of wings.

