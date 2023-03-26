Gigabyte A5 cheapest gaming laptop with RTX 3060 thanks to another Black Week

The small distance between the Asus TUF Gaming A15 and the RTX 4060 in the MSI Katana 17 is also interesting, while the Gigabyte A5 is on the lower end of the RTX 3060 GPUs. There could be various reasons for this. Our measurements show that only 117 watts were reached instead of 130 watts. However, this may have changed due to BIOS updates.

In terms of other features, the Gigabyte gaming laptop offers 16GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable to a maximum of 64GB), 512GB SSD and a fast 144Hz FHD IPS display. In our detailed review of the Gigabyte A5, we measured 281 cd/m² brightness and 92.5% sRGB, which is fine for indoor use.

The battery life of the 48Wh removable battery is a good 7 hours for this class of device, while the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H showed high performance. However, high emissions are definitely one of the 15.6-inch player’s weaknesses.

The keyboard is also fine for copious typing, and the touchpad has two buttons dedicated to the mouse, but the plastic screen cover is a bit easy to twist. In addition, Thunderbolt must be dispensed with on an inexpensive AMD gaming laptop and the operating system must be purchased and installed by itself.