This peel reduces pigment spots within 15 minutes

Unifies pigment spots in 5 applications

With PowerBright Dark Spot Peel Dermalogica Your skin is gently exfoliated until the pigment spots gradually fade. The formula is based on the power of 12% AHA and PHA, which together provide one The perfect combination of exfoliation and protection Form. A study has shown that exfoliation clearly helps reduce the triggers of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and prevent the formation of new dark spots.

The skin tone is unified and soothed The skin barrier is strengthened. After just 5 uses, skin appears more even and pigment spots appear lighter. Overall, the skin appears softer and smoother.

Here are all the advantages at a glance:

Exfoliates the skin

Fades pigment spots

Reduces the causes of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation

Prevents the transfer of melanin from the skin

Skin appears softer and smoother

Application tip: In the first stage, you should apply the peel in a thin, even layer for 4-5 consecutive days. leave it Leave it for 15-20 minutes And then rinse it off. In the second stage, peeling is used 2-3 times a week. For an extra boost, you can also leave the scrub on the skin for 30 minutes.

