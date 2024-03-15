Science – Paul Ehrlich Prize awarded to immunological researcher Dennis Kasper – Knowledge

Frankfurt/Main (dpa) – American immunologist Dennis Casper (80 years old) received the 2024 Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize for his research work. The award, worth 120,000 euros, was received on Thursday evening at Paul's Church in Frankfurt.

According to the Board of Trustees, Kasper decoded words from a biochemical language used by bacteria inhabiting the human intestine to educate the immune system. Thanks to his research, concrete starting points for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases have already emerged, as announced by the Board of Trustees in Frankfurt.

Casper has been Professor of Medicine since 1989 and Professor of Immunology at Harvard Medical School (Boston) since 1997. He is co-editor of Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine, which, according to the Board of Trustees, is the most widely used medical textbook in the world.

The Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize is one of the most prestigious medical awards in Germany. It has been awarded since 1952. The prize is traditionally presented on the birthday of Nobel laureate Paul Ehrlich (1854-1915), on March 14, in the Paul Church in Frankfurt.

Chemist Johannes Karges from Ruhr University Bochum received the Young Talent Award worth 60,000 euros. The 31-year-old was honored for his research into chemotherapy. This can significantly reduce the side effects of chemotherapy against cancer and greatly increase its effectiveness.

