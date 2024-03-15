March 15, 2024

Science – Paul Ehrlich Prize awarded to immunological researcher Dennis Kasper – Knowledge

Faye Stephens March 15, 2024 1 min read

Frankfurt/Main (dpa) – American immunologist Dennis Casper (80 years old) received the 2024 Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize for his research work. The award, worth 120,000 euros, was received on Thursday evening at Paul's Church in Frankfurt.

According to the Board of Trustees, Kasper decoded words from a biochemical language used by bacteria inhabiting the human intestine to educate the immune system. Thanks to his research, concrete starting points for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases have already emerged, as announced by the Board of Trustees in Frankfurt.

Casper has been Professor of Medicine since 1989 and Professor of Immunology at Harvard Medical School (Boston) since 1997. He is co-editor of Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine, which, according to the Board of Trustees, is the most widely used medical textbook in the world.

The Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize is one of the most prestigious medical awards in Germany. It has been awarded since 1952. The prize is traditionally presented on the birthday of Nobel laureate Paul Ehrlich (1854-1915), on March 14, in the Paul Church in Frankfurt.

Chemist Johannes Karges from Ruhr University Bochum received the Young Talent Award worth 60,000 euros. The 31-year-old was honored for his research into chemotherapy. This can significantly reduce the side effects of chemotherapy against cancer and greatly increase its effectiveness.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:240314-99-341335/3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

This peel reduces pigment spots within 15 minutes

March 14, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

COACHME's Manuel Fassnacht: Using science and experience to achieve…

March 14, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Climate Change: All ski resorts will experience a shortage of snow

March 14, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

1 min read

Why do many German companies prefer to invest there?

March 15, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Prince Harry travels to Great Britain

March 15, 2024 Ulva Robson
1 min read

Science – Paul Ehrlich Prize awarded to immunological researcher Dennis Kasper – Knowledge

March 15, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Six Nations 2024: England previews France's record defeat last year, says Jamie George

March 15, 2024 Eileen Curry